Holly, Max Carl



Max Carl Holly, 84 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, September 27th, 2025, in his home. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Entombment with military honors will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com