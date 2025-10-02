HOLLY, Max Carl



Max Carl Holly, 84, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 27, 2025. He was born on November 28, 1940, in Clark County, the son of the late Glenn S. and Donna M. (Ireland) Holly. Max lived a life of faith, service, and hard work. He proudly served his country with the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Tactical Fighter Group / Fire Department. Over the course of his career, he rose to become Assistant Chief of Tech Services. He was known for his steady leadership, his ability to remain calm under pressure, and his dedication to keeping others safe. Following his years as Assistant Fire Chief, Max served as First Sergeant of the Civil Engineers Squadron, guiding and mentoring many who served alongside him. His service to his community and country was a source of great pride to both him and his family. In addition to his military career, Max retired from Navistar after 30 years of dedicated work. He also poured his talents into his own business, Holly and Son Construction, which he owned and operated for 45 years. Through this work, he built not just structures but also lasting relationships. Max was the kind of man who would put in the extra time to help someone, whether it was a client, neighbor, or friend. His love for helping others was evident in everything he did. Faith was the foundation of Max's life. For 48 years, he was a devoted member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served in the men's ministry and was deeply involved in the Lutheran Men's Mission and men's Bible study. He especially cherished the yearly retreats to Lake Erie, where fellowship, faith, and friendship came together. His church family was an important part of his life, and he gave of his time and talents generously. Max was also a man who enjoyed laughter and fun. With his ornery streak and quick wit, he rarely missed the chance to bring a smile to someone's face. Whether it was sharing a lighthearted moment with friends or joking with his grandchildren, Max's humor and joy were a gift to those around him. His warm smile, his willingness to help, and his playful nature will long be remembered by all who knew him. Above all, Max's greatest joy came from his family. He shared 48 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Valerie (Roush) Holly, and together they built a life filled with love and devotion. They often enjoyed traveling and camping together forging many friendships and memories over the years as snowbirds. He was a proud father to his son, David Glenn (Karen) Holly, and his daughter, Carla (Rob) Gerber. His grandchildren, Lauren (Matt) Fernandez, Brandon (Adeline) Kopfer, Molly (Brian) Melchi, and Emma Gerber, brought him immeasurable happiness. Max adored his great-grandchildren, Olivia, Morgan, Evan, Ammon, and one on the way: Emmerich Maxwell, and delighted in watching them grow. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his brothers Glenn "Gene" Holly, Darrell "Jake" Holly, his sister Virginia Francis, and two grandchildren Austin and Grayson. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Max's life on Thursday, October 2, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. A service of worship and remembrance will be held the following day, Friday, October 3, at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Entombment with full military honors will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Soin Medical Center Infusion Center and Ohio Hospice for their outstanding care. Max's life was one marked by service, generosity, faith, and love. He built not only homes and buildings but also friendships, community, and a legacy of kindness. His devotion to his family, his church, his country, and his work leaves behind a lasting impact that will be cherished for generations. Those who knew him will forever carry his memory in their hearts. To send flowers, leave online condolences, or to view his memorial video, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





