MAXEY, Christine



Age 95, of Beavercreek, went to be with the Lord November 7, 2022. She was born May 29, 1927, in Salt Lick, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charles Thornton and Nancy Elizabeth (Spencer) Clayton. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William A. Maxey; children, Sue Story, William "Butch" Maxey, and Sandy Rose; siblings, Kathleen Clayton-Barr, Van Clayton, and Bobby Clayton. Christine is survived by brothers, Charles Clayton and Bill Clayton; sister, Lucy Clayton-Wilson; grandchildren, William Rose and Benjamin Story; and numerous extended family members and friends. The family would like to thank, Pilar Madrid (Rose), for the excellent care and friendship she shared with Christine. Christine's life was defined by service to her friends and family and her trust and faith in God. She loved to share her faith, especially when she cared for others. In her free time, she made bracelets and necklaces and passed them out to her family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 12:00PM at Benson-Craig Cemetery, Daniel Boone National Forest, Frenchburg, KY 40322. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com