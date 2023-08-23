Maxton, Susan Marie



Susan Marie Maxton, 81, of Springfield passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. Services will be held on Friday, August 25th at 11:00 a.m. in the Rose Hill Mausoleum Chapel. To view her complete obituary, order flowers or leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral