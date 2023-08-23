Maxton, Susan

Maxton, Susan Marie

Susan Marie Maxton, 81, of Springfield passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. Services will be held on Friday, August 25th at 11:00 a.m. in the Rose Hill Mausoleum Chapel. To view her complete obituary, order flowers or leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com

