Eric Eugene Maxwell I would like to send the biggest 50th birthday shout out to my best friend forever Eric Eugene Maxwell starting in the 1st grade. You we're truly a stand up guy all the way around the board partner, I salute you man, an miss you more than words can explain. You and your brother Cornelius rest easy man. Love you forever, MACK BRASHERS JR.
Maxwell, Eric Eugene
Eric Eugene Maxwell I would like to send the biggest 50th birthday shout out to my best friend forever Eric Eugene Maxwell starting in the 1st grade. You we're truly a stand up guy all the way around the board partner, I salute you man, an miss you more than words can explain. You and your brother Cornelius rest easy man. Love you forever, MACK BRASHERS JR.