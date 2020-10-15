X

Maxwell, Eric Eugene

Eric Eugene Maxwell I would like to send the biggest 50th birthday shout out to my best friend forever Eric Eugene Maxwell starting in the 1st grade. You we're truly a stand up guy all the way around the board partner, I salute you man, an miss you more than words can explain. You and your brother Cornelius rest easy man. Love you forever, MACK BRASHERS JR.

