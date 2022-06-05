MAXWELL, Zachary A.



"Zac"



Age 35, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Zac was born March 2, 1987, in



Dayton, to Wayne Maxwell and Linda Gabbard. He was preceded in death by his



paternal grandparents, Carol and Wallace Craig Maxwell; and by his step-father, Joseph Britt Gabbard. Zac was a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School, class of 2006. He was a member of I.B.E.W. local # 82; and he was a member of the Lightning Protection Institute. Zac worked as an Estimator for Maxwell Lightning Protection Co. He was a super fan of Butler Wrestling and he was an avid golfer. Zac is survived by his mother, Linda L. (Kueterman) Gabbard; his father, Wayne S. Maxwell and his wife, Rebecca; maternal grandparents, Lester and Colette Kueterman; four siblings, Lee Maxwell, Adam Maxwell (Amy Spegele), Kathryn Sexton and Jake Diffenderfer-Gabbard; his beloved dog, Lexi; and by his



extended family and many good friends. The family will be



receiving friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m., on Friday, June 10, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon with Pastor Michael Malcosky officiating. Interment will be at Dayton



Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Zac to Butler Boosters - Butler Wrestling Renovations. Please use memo: Zac Maxwell



memorial. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

