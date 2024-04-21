May, Melody Ann



Melody Ann May, a beloved member of the Cleveland, TN community, passed away peacefully at her home on April 14, 2024. She was known for her dedicated work at Bradley Memorial (Tennova) Hospital in Environmental Services and her active involvement as a member of the local VFW. Melody's life was filled with cherished memories, from being an avid Elvis fan to enjoying watching Soap Operas and the Hallmark Channel while sipping on her favorite Pepsi-Cola. Her love for her family shone through in every aspect of her life. It was important to her to raise her children to know the value of manners and respect of others. She loved spending time with her loved ones more than anything. She loved family reunion weekends in Gatlinburg with extended family and enjoyed large family gatherings for the holidays. She found so much joy in Christmas shopping for her children and grandchildren and made sure everyone felt loved on their birthday by receiving a special card sent from her. Born on October 11, 1953, in Middletown, Ohio, Melody's fun and caring nature touched the lives of all those around her. She took pride in taking care of others. Those she worked with over the years grew to quickly love her and she was widely known throughout her community through her work at the hospital. Many of those beloved coworkers later had the chance to take wonderful care of her during the times of her illness. Melody leaves behind a legacy of love that will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to cross paths with her. She is survived by her father Dan Wagner, sister Theresa Puckett (Ray), children Brian Maloney (Kari), Trina Wright (Brian), Jeffery May Jr. (Sharon), Christy Penley (Jamie), as well as 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her surviving family, Melody is preceded in death by her mother Geraldine Caudill, brother Glenn Caudill, brother Richard Philibaum, son Randy Wright, and sister Lea Moore. Melody's proudest accomplishments were centered around her love for family and friends. Her genuine heart and unwavering dedication to those she held dear will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. In honoring Melody Ann May's memory, let us remember the joy she brought into our lives and strive to carry forward the value she held most dear - loving family above all else. May she rest in peace knowing that she was truly a blessing to all who knew her. A Funeral Service will be April 26, 2024, at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel. Poole Funeral Home 3000 Ralph Buckner Blvd. Cleveland, Tn 37311



