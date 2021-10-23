MAY, William Douglas "Doug"



Age 56 of Riverside, Ohio, passed away on October 19, 2021.



He was born January 22, 1966, to the late William and Beverly May of Dayton, Ohio. Survivors include his wife Ann (Perry) May, daughter Nicole May, Son Anthony Perry. Grandchildren James, Decklan Perry and Warren Willoughby and special granddaughter Zoie Jane.



Doug was preceded in death by sister, Pam (David) Kennedy of Dayton and Aunt Kathy Shipley, of Springfield, Ohio.



Survived by sister, Robin (Jimmie) Wooley, of Okeechobee, Florida. In-laws James (Sherri) Perry, Billy Joe (Cyndi) Perry, Dawn (Harold) Jones, Mother-in-law Jannie Marshall, along with numerous nieces, nephews and family.



Celebration of life to be held November 6th, 4 PM to 7:30 PM, at Bainbridge Hall.



In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made thru a Go Fund Me account set up in Doug's name.

