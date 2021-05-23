MAYBERRY, Sheila V.



Age 66, of Hamilton died Friday, May 21, 2021, in Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton on July 28, 1954, the daughter of Robert and Joan L. (Fackey) Smith. She was a 1972 graduate of Fairfield High School. Sheila married Donald Mayberry



on December 31, 1986, in Hamilton. She had been employed for nine years at Miami University as food service manager. She was a member of McGonigle Millvile United Methodist Church, the past recorder at the church, a member of the church bereavement committee, the women's league and the open hand food pantry. She delighted taking desserts to the homeless in southwest Hamilton on Thursday and Friday nights. She is survived by her husband Donald; daughters, Tina (Todd) Karp, Cleveland, Kristin Cato and Diana (Jeff) Weneck, Oxford; and four grandchildren, Mia and Parker Karp and Natalie and Ryan Weneck. Funeral services will be held at McGonigle Millville United Methodist Church, 2370 Lanes Mill Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Burial will be in Darrtown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of the service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Open Hands Food Pantry,



2143 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013.


