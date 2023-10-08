Mayers, Jo Ellen

Mayers (Beckman), Jo Ellen



Jo Ellen Mayers, age 80, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on October 6, 2023 at Woodlands of Hamilton. She was born on December 28, 1942, in Hamilton, the daughter of Bernard and Ruth (Harding) Beckman. She graduated from Notre Dame High School and worked for forty-two years at First Financial Bank in Hamilton. She loved to play Bingo and spend time with her family and friends. Jo Ellen married Richard "Rick" Mayers and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one son, Chris Weber; her parents; and one brother, Doug Beckman. She is survived by her daughter Kelly Jo Weber; one grandson, Matthew (Brittany) Robinson; four great grandchildren, Reed, Vivian, Rosalyn, and Evelyn; one brother, Dale (Bonnie) Beckman; three sisters-in-law, Ann Mayers, Linda Mayers, and Nancy Beckman; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ross Community United Methodist Church (ICCF) Inner City Children's Fund, 2943 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com