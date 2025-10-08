Hypes (Colwell), Mayme



Mayme Hypes 83, born to Daisy (Bishop) and Clayton Colwell on March 22, 1942 passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on October 6, 2025.



She is survived by daughters Julie (Bob) Nemeth and Connie Barker, grandchildren Bobby, Misty, Nicole, and Zachary, and great grandchildren Eli, Gracie, David, Zayden, Hendrix, Annie, Cora, Hank, Waylon, Eden, Oakley, and sister Nellie (Dwight Pugh), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Jim, her son Richard, and her daughter Carol Jean, as well as her parents, sisters and brothers, Sarah Ledbetter, John Colwell, Gladys Barnes, Phill Colwell, Betty Hackney, Reva Brown, and Junior Colwell.



Mayme was known for her fiery spirit and nurturing nature to all those she held near and dear to her heart, and for her deep love of family especially her "babies". She was loved by so many, and will be greatly missed, but the memories and warmth she leaves behind will be cherished always and never forgotten.



The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park. Online memories of Mayme may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com