MAYNARD, Jack Allen



80, of Springfield, passed away December 3, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born June 7, 1942, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Roy C. and Sally V. (Daniels) Maynard. Mr. Maynard enjoyed fishing, car racing, riding his motorcycle, cooking and spending time with his loving family. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, raced motorcycles and retired from Cascade following over 45 years of service. Survivors include five children, Angela Penwell, Steve Jackson, Melvin McCureay, Bobby McCureay and Melissa (Mark) Roberts; grandchildren, Shane (Crystal), Brad (Heather), Justin, Amber (Jonathan), Noe, Amanda and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Braden, Breanna, Wyatt, Graham, Maria, Sierra, Savanna, Jakob, Jadelyn, Ava, Cheyenne, Aubrey and Jon Jon; siblings, Robert (Janet) Maynard, Mona Lisa Bowman and Jim Maynard; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 42 years, Mary Ruth Maynard, March 21, 2021; daughters, Sheila McCureay and Denesia Barbecho Vela; granddaughter, Isidra Vela; great-grandson, Cameron Pennington; siblings, Betty Grant, Joyce Snodgrass Pendleton, Charles "Todd" Maynard and Frank Maynard; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences maybe shared at www.jkzfh.com.

