Mayo, Janet

Janet Mayo, age 97 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Jan. 26, 1927, in Portsmouth, OH, the daughter of the late Ralph W. & Mary E. (White) Barnhill. Mrs. Mayo attended the Carter Co. Schools in Kentucky. She was a graduate of Miami University, B.S. in Elementary Education in 1966. She was elected as the first clerk-Treasurer of Moraine Township and served from 1953-1957. Mrs. Mayo taught the 4th & 5th grades in the West Carrollton City School District with 26 years of service and retired in 1984. Janet was a member of the West Carrollton Education Association, the Ohio Education Association, and the National Education Association. She was a life member of the NEA & OEA, and a member of the West Moraine Baptist Church, Judson Baptist Church and the Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church. She served as a member and the chairperson of the Board of Christian Education, teacher on the church school, president of the Women's Missionary Ministries, and as key woman and officer in church. She was active in the Dayton Area Baptist Women's Association, Church Women United, and on the Board of Directors for the Dayton Christian Center. Janet married Jay R. Mayo on May 27, 1945. Jay preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2015, after 70 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her sister Fay Verna, her 3 brothers Charles, Ray and Ralph Barnhill, and by her son-in-law William Berger. She is survived by her loving daughters Linda Berger, and Debra (Richard) Beverly, her brother James (Charlotte) Barnhill, 2 sisters-in-law Yvonne Ring & Gwen Barnhill, 4 grandchildren Jodi, Nathan, Andy (Laura), Rachel (Jimmy), 9 great grandchildren Caitlyn (Antonio), Kiley, Joshua, Isaac, Ava, Aaron, Ariyana, Jemma and Brady, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409 with Pastor Jeff Perkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd., Suite 201, Dayton, OH 45459 or to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005 or to the Charity of the Donor's Choice in memory of Mrs. Janet B. Mayo. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



