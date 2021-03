In special memory of



Ruth L. Mayo



8/1/1930 - 3/28/2019





Ruth was survived by her



husband of 70 years,



Hubert A. Mayo and children Robert Mayo, Rod Mayo,



Pam Prim and Randall Mayo. She lived in New Lebanon for over 50 years. Ruth was a



loving Mother and Great Great Grandmother and a 30 year professional hairstylist.

She is truly missed by all.