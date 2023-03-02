MAYS, Robert

MAYS, Sr., Robert C.



86, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on 2/23/2023, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years Betty J. Mays. He is survived by three sons Robert Mays Jr. (Jane) Kettering, Dirk Mays (Lorrie) Jamestown, Doug Mays (Pam) Kettering, and 1 daughter Dana Caraway (Larry) Xenia. 8 grandchildren; Meagan Trohatos (Pete), Robert Mays III (Marissa), Jessica Barringer (Ryan), Erika Cyphers (Jacob), Cody Mays (Rachel), Natalie Mays, Shayna Caraway (Andrew), Kristen Mays. 7 great grandchildren; Jacqueline, Olivia, Austin, Callie, JP, Raelynn, Kinsley. Brother: Dick Mays (Barb) Miamisburg Sister: Marilynn Speck (Aaron) Florida. Along with numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and great friends. Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired toolmaker from General Motors. Bob enjoyed working on small engines in his garage and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for the service and care they provided. A memorial will be held March 3rd at 2 p.m at Woodland Cemetery & Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton in Bob's name or Xenia United Presbyterian church in Xenia.

