Mazak, Donald Lee



age 77 years, of Raritan Township, NJ, died Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Township, NJ. He was born in Dayton, OH on March 30, 1947. Funeral services in Dayton, Ohio will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 with visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM and a funeral service to follow at 10:30 AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Road, Kettering, OH. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. Interment will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N Valley Rd, Xenia, OH with full military honors. Memorial contributions in Donald's name may be made to Hunterdon Medical Center, 2100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822, The North Jersey DX Association (NJDXA), or New Jersey Astronomical Association. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



