Mazer, Sally



MAZER, Sally, age 85, of Kettering, passed away Monday, April 8, 2024. Memorial Services will be held 11:30AM Saturday, May 11 at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com