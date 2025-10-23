M.C. McGuire Jr.

McGuire Jr., M.C. "Mickey"



M.C. "Mickey" McGuire Jr., age 84, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, October 19, 2025. Visitation 6 pm- 8 pm Friday, October 24, 2025, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Funeral service 12 pm Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Joshua Christian Ministries, 5800 Bigger Rd. Kettering, OH.



