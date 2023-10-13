McALLISTER, Helen



McALLISTER, Helen B., 84, of Beavercreek passed away peacefully at Traditions of Beavercreek Sun, Oct 8, 2023. Helen was born Nov 18, 1938 in Dayton OH to Martin C. and Helen (Fabing) Dugan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. McAllister, brother, Martin C. Dugan, Jr., and sister, Sally Dugan. She is survived by three daughters: Catherine Sumner (Robert), Diane Melvin (Chris), and Susan McAllister-Weidenbach (Lee); five grandchildren: Jessica Sumner of Cleveland, Lindsay Mullen (Brandon) of Colorado Springs CO, Tim Melvin (Tasia) of Dallas GA, Matthew Melvin (Jen), and Claudia McAllister-Peterson of Indianapolis IN; great-grandson Ezra Burk of Versailles; sister, Margaret Jean Gray, sisters-in-law Bridie Carr of Boston, MA and Janet Dugan of Dayton, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Helen graduated from Julienne HS, class of 1957. She worked as an office manager for several entities. She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Beavercreek Memorial Unit 763, serving as Secretary and Poppy Chairperson for many years. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Mon, Oct 16 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sun, Oct 15 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME  BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com