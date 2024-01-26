McBeth, Henry Arthur "Hank"



Henry A. McBeth, Jr., age 71, of Xenia, passed away Friday, January 5, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born September 21, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio the son of Jimmie (Goldsmith) and the late Henry A. McBeth Sr. Henry graduated from Roth High School in 1970, where he had been an accomplished athlete, and graduated from Wilberforce University in 1974. He was the Recreation Director at the OVCH for over 21 years. During that time, Henry coached basketball and together with his wife, they were house parents to numerous children, giving them the opportunity to be blessed with numerous additional extended family members they loved as their own. Henry enjoyed participating in adult leagues of Baseball, Softball and Basketball. He is a member of several Softball Hall of Fames, including the ASA, USSSA and OCSEA and the Referee Hall of Fame.



In addition to his mother, Henry is survived by his wife and best friend: Belinda J. (Lewis) McBeth, whom he married June 30, 1973; his children: Henry A. "Boo" McBeth III of Nashville, TN and Hykinya McBeth of Beavercreek, OH; a sister: Janette McBeth of Dayton; 4 grandchildren: Henri Hokura, Haleigh Lamb, Halijah McBeth and Ava McBeth and a great granddaughter: Milianna Dyamond-McBeth; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.



Homegoing Services will be held 11 AM Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton, OH with Rev. P.E. Henderson officiating. Visitation will be held 10 AM Saturday until the time of service at the church.



