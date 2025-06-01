McBride, William Parker "Bill"



William Parker McBride "Bill", of Springfield, passed away on Memorial Day in his home at the age of 96. He was born July 31, 1928, in Columbus, Ohio to Frances and Harry McBride. Bill was active until late in life with golf, having owned a small business making golf clubs. He enjoyed spending time with family, eating meals together, watching Ohio State football, reading thrillers, and staying politically active. He was a proud Veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Navy, Army and Air National Guard. It was his honor to serve his country. He was a Bronze Star recipient.



Bill is survived by his daughters, Christi Lockhart, and her husband Jim who was not only a son-in-law but also a friend, and his daughter Julie McBride. Bill is also survived by his partner of 30 years Elaine Shaftner, and her children who were special to him, Brian and Vivian Sanders, and Dawn and Charlie Smith. He is survived by grandchildren Jennifer Lockhart Lewe (Brian Lewe), Nicholas (Tiffany) Weller, and Tyler (Myra) Weller. He is also survived by five great grandchildren.A memorial service with a military honor tribute will be held Thursday, June 5, 2025 at Grace Lutheran Church at 11am. Bill was a great father and family patriarch who will be deeply missed. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com