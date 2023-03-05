McCABE, William C.

McCABE, Jr., William C. "Bill"



83, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown on



July 7, 1939, to parents, William C. Sr. and Mary (Forester) McCabe. Bill worked as a realtor for Sibcy-Cline. He had served his country in the National Guard. Bill was an accomplished golfer, enjoyed yard work and listening to music. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, and he also loved his Golden Retrievers. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn L. (Porter) McCabe; sons, Dan (Kristen) McCabe and Steve McCabe; daughter, Lisa McCabe; step-son, Josh (Amy) Regensburg; sister, Virginia Bourgoin; and grandchildren, Dominic McCabe Beachler, Ella Ann McCabe and Braden Regensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, Nathaniel Regensburg. Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com