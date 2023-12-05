McCarroll, Joyce Elaine



Joyce McCarroll, age 73 of Dayton passed away Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 29, 1950 the daughter of James & Nellie (Fowler) Sullivan. She operated a day care in her home for many years and was a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Todd) Chance; brother Jimmy (Betty) Sullivan; nephew Kevin (Heather) Kinsley; grandpups Shugar, Bailey, Willow and Jack; and many close friends and neighbors that have helped Joyce these past few years. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Patty Kinsley. She was a loving mother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 8, 2023 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





