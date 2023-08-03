McCartan, James R.



James R. McCartan of West Milton, age 77, passed away on August 1, 2023. He was born on July 31, 1946 to the late Regis and Grace (Smith) McCartan in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by his siblings Regina Davis, Cathy Whited, and Ken McCartan. He is survived by his loving wife Linda (Carson) McCartan; children Carrie (Michael) Williams of Troy, Maureen McCartan of Troy, & Joseph (Melissa) McCartan of Dayton; five grandchildren; and siblings Carol Hisle, Colleen (Ken) Mackowiak, Terry (Bethann) McCartan, Mary Casey, & Michael (Darleen) McCartan. James served his country proudly in the United States Navy for six years during the Vietnam War. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Wright State University and went on to his life's work as a CPA in Miami County until the time of his death. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, August 4th at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 5th at the Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St, West Milton. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral