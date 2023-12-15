McCarthy, Brianna Nicole "Bri"



Brianna Nicole McCarthy, age 14, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2023. Brianna was born October 26, 2009, in New Bern, NC to Allyson and Kevin McCarthy. Upon Kevin's release from the Marine Corps, the family returned to Dayton, Ohio. Brianna was a bright light to her family and friends. She loved life, and was always a very happy child. She was a good student at Belmont Middle School, and was participating in the school's ROTC program, and enjoyed marching with her ROTC brother Lucas. Brianna always enjoyed her trips to the Mall and Barnes and Nobel, where her Grandparents would treat her to books and a special coffee. However, her favorite time was with her close friends, like all teens.



Brianna is an organ donor, and so far has been able to impact many other lives, which brings her family comfort. Brianna is survived by her parents, Allyson McCarthy Melton ( Jeff ) of Dayton, Ohio, and Kevin McCarthy ( Jessie ) of New Port Richey, FL; brothers: Jeffery Melton and Lucas McCarthy, of Dayton, Ohio; Grandparents: Michael and Melinda McCarthy, of New Carlisle, Ohio, and John and Robin Henderson of Dayton, Ohio; Step Grandparents Betty Tirey and Jeff Melton; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help cover service costs. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2023 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm.



