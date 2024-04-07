McCarthy, Robert Alley "Bob"



McCarthy, Robert "Bob" of Troy, Ohio passed away at his residence on March 18, 2024 at age 92. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karol {Kerr} McCarthy; his daughter Kathleen McCarthy of Tennessee; his step-son Christopher Lee (Corrina) of Massachusetts; a daughter-in-law Zoe McCarthy of Virginia; four grandchildren: Julianna Lee, Dalton Lee, Christopher Bennett, and Justin Bennett; six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are a nephew Mike McCarthy (Donna) of Missouri and two cousins with whom he had a close life-long relationship; Dick Alley of Westport, Connecticut and Judy Brown of Naples, Florida. Preceding Bob in death were his son John McCarthy in 2023, and Bob's dear brother, John J. "Jack" McCarthy in 2022.



Bob was born on July 30, 1931 in Hartford, Connecticut to John Joseph and Dorthea (Alley) McCarthy. He attended schools in Toledo, Ohio and Rockville, Connecticut; Hillyer College (now University of Hartford) before receiving his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. Upon graduation from The Ohio State University College of Law, Bob served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. He then became employed at Winters Bank in Dayton, Ohio before joining, and eventually becoming a partner in the law firm of Faust, Harrelson, Fulker, McCarthy and Schlemmer in Troy. Bob retired in December of 2022 after 67 years in the practice of law, the last six years as 'of counsel' with Harrelson and Harrelson, LLP.



Bob took an active role in the legal community throughout those 67 years. He served as Law Director of Tipp City and Troy; President of the Miami County Bar Association; legal counsel to The Troy Foundation. He became known as an honest and fair-minded attorney. He considered it an honor and a privilege to serve as President of the Ohio State Bar Association; as a member of the OSBA's Board of Governors; and a Trustee of the Ohio Bar Foundation.



An avid sports enthusiast, having played basketball his first two years of college, Bob became a life-long follower of Ohio State football and basketball games. However, it was his love of golf that provided the challenge and the competitiveness he most enjoyed. His 'Home Away from Home' was on the golf course of the Troy Country Club, where he once served as President. He cherished the friendships formed with fellow golfers, as well as the comradery he enjoyed hosting the annual Patriarch's picnic at their home for over thirty years. His home is where he came at the end of the day to walk through the woods, to enjoy sunsets and watch the deer from the deck of 'the Coop'; to welcome family reunions and 'coop' dinners with the Friday Night friends. Bob relished the peace and quiet of nature's beauty that surrounded him.



The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving and compassionate care shown to Bob by his caregivers from Home Instead and Hospice of Miami County. In accordance with Bob's wishes, a private graveside service will be held in late spring at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to honor Bob's memory are asked to consider The Troy Foundation at 216 West Franklin Street, Troy, Ohio 45373; or Hospice of Miami County at 3230 N. County Rd. 25A 2216, Troy, Ohio 45373. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com