McCarty, Alexander

Alexander McCarty went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2024. He was born on December 1, 1931, in Samson, AL, to Alma Rachel McCarty. Alex was reared by his maternal aunt and uncle Albert and Stella McCarty in Middletown, OH. He was a graduate of Middletown High School and the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and served as an Actuary for the State of Ohio's Department of Insurance for 25 years.



Alex was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Grand Inspector General - 33rd Degree Mason, Illustrious Potentate at Akbar Temple No. 41, a member of the Board of Directors for State Employees Credit Union of Ohio, and a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church for 45+ years.



Alex is survived and greatly missed by his wife, Virginia (Stanford) McCarty, daughter Gina Holland, nieces Linda Watson, Alfreda (Roland) Freeman, Kendra Harvey, brother-in-law Phil Cason, adopted son Michael Dixon, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma, Albert & Stella McCarty; sisters Ellen Cason, Tilda Mae Wilson, Viola Tinsley and brother James McCarty, nieces, Edith Watson and Julie Redding.



Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2024 from 10 -11am in at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W Pleasant St, Springfield, OH. The service honoring Alex's life will immediately follow. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



