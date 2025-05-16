McCarty, Karen

McCarty (North), Karen Marie



Karen Marie (North) McCarty, 69 of Indianapolis, IN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday May 13, 2025. Karen was born in Springfield, OH on December 5, 1955, the daughter of John and Donna (Downs) North. She left this world for a better home with her family by her side. She leaves behind her loving husband of 50 years, Greg; three children, James and Amber McCarty, Melissa McCarty and her companion Robert Jennings, and Rachael (McCarty) Breedlove. She also leaves behind her joy found in her grandchildren, Michael, McKenna, Nathaniel, Nicholas and Kenny; a brother, Allen and Laura North; a sister, Mary and Tim Bowman; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, a brother and his wife, Bill and Charlotte North. Karen grew up in Springfield, OH attended South High School and attended JVS (Joint Vocation School) where she met her high school sweetheart, and they married on May 23, 1975. While in Springfield, she was an active member of the First Free Will Baptist Church. In 1989 Greg and Karen, led by the Lord to move to Indianapolis, IN, where Greg would serve as pastor of the Mt. Carmel Free Will Baptist Church. She was an active member and at times would be referred to as the "Church Mother"  wherever she went she had a loving and compassionate spirit about her. Karen worked and retired from Community Hospital after 33 years of service. Whether at church or at work, Karen was a woman whose love and kindness touched many lives and will truly be missed. Upon her departure, I whispered to her  "When I come, meet me by the River of Life"  Greg. A visitation for Karen will be held on Sunday May 18, 2025, from 3 to 5 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday May 18, 2025, at 11 am, with Rev. Adam McCarty officiating. Both of these services will be held at the First Free Will Baptist Church at 1028 Lafayette Ave, Springfield, OH. After the Funeral, Karen will be laid to rest at the Plattsburg Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



