McCarty, William "Earl"



William "Earl" McCarty, age 96, of Carlisle, Ohio, peacefully journeyed to Heaven while at Kettering Health ~ Grandview, on Tuesday April 8, 2025, with his loving wife and daughter by his side. He was born of humble beginnings in Owingsville, Kentucky ~ Bath County, on August 4, 1928, son of the late Maudie M. (Craig) and Taulbee James McCarty, Sr.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Taulbee James "Jr." McCarty. Earl is survived by his wife of 74 years, Cora; his daughter, Rebecca McCarty; his sister, Thelma Bryant; one niece and two nephews. Earl spent his career as a skilled master carpenter and was respected for his expertise. His work was a testament to the pride he took in quality craftsmanship. When he retired from building, Earl began working at the Warren County Career Center in his early 70's and spent another twenty plus years as the groundskeeper there where he made many friends. In the later years of his life, he was able to focus on his chickens and gardening. His "green thumb" created a bountiful garden each and every year for decades and he took great joy in sharing the fruits of his labor. William "Earl" McCarty was a very special man, a devoted husband and father and a friend to all. Special appreciation to Rick, Tom, Bill, Mark and Greg for their unconditional love and support. A Memorial Visitation will be held 11 a.m.  1 p.m., Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio where A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Danny Griffith officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



