McCaskey, William Allen "Bill"



In loving memory of William Allen McCaskey 7/2/1943  5/4/2024.



Bill was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 2, 1943, son of William C. and Charlotte V. McCaskey, who preceded him in death. He was a proud US Marine Corp veteran (1966-1968) and served in Viet Nam. Bill earned a bachelor's degree from Wright State University and an MBA from University of Dayton. His career included management positions at Citizens Federal Savings & Loan and Elano Corporation before retiring from Wilson Memorial Hospital in 2009. Bill is survived by his best friend and loving "Wifey" of 33 years Mary Ann, daughter Michelle (Chad) Griffith, sons Christopher (Rebecca) McCaskey, Adam (Jessica) Brockman, and special pup Sofie. Grandchildren John (Emily) McCaskey, Josiah (Jordan) McCaskey, Gabrielle Griffith, Gavin Griffith, Gannon Griffith, and Lorelei Brockman. Great-grandson Wesley McCaskey and two due in August. Sister-in-law and brother-in-law Brenda and Larry Blank. Bill had a kind heart and giving spirit. He was always quick to provide a charming smile, listening ear, encouraging word, and helping hand. He enjoyed time with family and friends, holidays, the beach, gardening, reading, travel adventures, live performances (especially concerts), and Esther Price candy. Bill's battle with dementia ended Saturday, May 4, 2024, when he passed peacefully with his family around him. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be deeply missed by all. Our family is grateful for the loving care he received by The Ridge of Beavercreek and DayCity Hospice. To leave a message or share a special memory of Bill with his family please visit; www.tobias-fh.com



