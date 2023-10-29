McClain, Franklin

McClain, Jr., Franklin Richard "Frank"



Franklin "Frank" Richard McClain, Jr., 71, of Springfield, passed away October 27, 2023 in his home. He was born August 8, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio. Frank was always working at something. He was a very giving person who was always there to help those in need. More than anything, he loved spending time with his grandbabies. Survivors include his children, Franklin R. (Shannon) McClain III, Brandy McClain, Sandi (Chris) Cochran, Stephanie Kinard, Rachel Hatfield, Alisha McClain, and Amber (Jeremy) Bray; several grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; one brother; four sisters; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother; two sisters; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com