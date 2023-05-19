McClanahan, Peggy Y.



PEGGY Y. McCLANAHAN, 79, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 16, 2023. She was born in Springfield on March 8, 1944, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Geraldine (Dyke) Ross. Peggy was a member of Maiden Lane Church of God. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert E. McClanahan; their children, Denise Stiffler, Michael (Julie) McClanahan and Robert A. (Sherry) McClanahan; sister, Susan Will; brother, George (Carol) Ross; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Barbara Wildman and Bernie Ross; numerous nieces and nephews; many dear friends; and her beloved Tinkerbell. She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Ross. Peggy's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



