McClung, Roger Milton



A life well lived with no regrets. Roger Milton McClung, age 98, passed away peacefully on June 29. He was born September 23, 1925, at home on Kunz Ave in Middletown, OH. After attending Middletown High School, Roger went on to The Ohio State University where he played trumpet in TBDBITL, and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1948. After returning to Middletown, he was introduced to Marjorie Kelley by his mother, Donna, and Marjorie's mother, Genevieve, who were best friends since childhood. They married in February, 1951 and soon after built their dream home on Yankee St. in Washington Township. Married for over 55 years they never left each other's side until Marj's passing in 2006. Roger was a principal in the engineering company, Production Control Units for 40 years where he developed equipment deployed worldwide and held multiple patents. There wasn't anything Roger couldn't design and build. Roger was an avid sailor and tennis player serving as President of the Virginia Hollinger Memorial Tennis Center in 2000. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, mother and father, Donna and Guy McClung, stepfather, Jim Lang and his sister Janet McClung Myers. Roger is survived by his daughter, Kathy (John) Beran, Grandsons Brian (Sarah) Beran, David (Melissa) Beran and great grandchildren Brooklyn, Charlie, Will, Jorie and Anna. A memorial service is to be held on July 19th at 11:00 AM at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45459. The family wishes to thank the staff and many friends at One Lincoln Park, Hospice of Dayton and Buckeye Health for love, care and support shown to Roger. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hollinger Tennis Association (501 (c)(3), P.O. Box 43, Dayton, OH 45409, Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, Ohio State University Foundation, School of Engineering, University Square North, 14 E. 15th Ave., Columbus, OH 43201 or a charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com