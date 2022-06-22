McCLUSKEY, Helen



98, passed away on Thursday, June 16 at Otterbein Senior Care. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived a long and full life.



Born August 22, 1923, in Huntington, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Helen and



Harry Harris. She was a graduate of Middletown High School where she met her future husband John McCluskey. They were married for sixty-six years and surrounded their four



children with patient guidance, care and love.



Through various jobs and demands as a sought-after seamstress, she was a prideful homemaker. She retired from Otterbein as a nurses aide.



Surviving relatives include her brother William and two sisters, Janie and Annie Ruth (Tramell). She was preceded in death by her husband John Sr., a son Steven Earl, sisters Juanita



(Stollings) and Mary Ella, and two brothers Harry and Thomas.



She leaves to cherish her memory are daughters Mildred Hilliard and Karen (Michael) Young, a son John Jr. (Audrey), twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be 11:00 am-12:00pm on Saturday, June 25 at Faith Fellowship Ministry, 1915 S. Main Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044 . The service will be there at 12:00pm and burial service at 1:30pm at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Middletown, OH.

