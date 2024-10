McConnell, Michael J.



Michael James McConnell, 76, of Leesburg, FL, passed away on September 15, 2024, surrounded by his family.



Please visit his full obituary at pagetheusfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Woodside Cemetery event room in Middletown, OH on October 19, 2024 from 2pm to 6pm.



