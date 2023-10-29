McCord, Edward Ross "Pop"



Edward Ross McCord went home to be with the Lord on August 19 at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Elaine; son, Larry McCord; and daughter, Amy Luettich. Ed married Elaine Welcome Hummel on August 12, 1950 and having ten children: Gary, Larry, James, Susan, Carrie, Timothy, Amy, Betsy, Theodore, and Edie, along with 27 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held for Ed on November 10, 2023 at 6 PM at Hillside Chapel, 3515 Shakertown Rd in Beavercreek.



