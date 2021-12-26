MCCORKLE, Earl E.



Age 57 of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Miami Valley



Hospital. He was born the son of Earl and Bertha Mae



(Everett) McCorkle on March 14, 1964, in Brooklyn, New York. He is preceded in death by his parents; step-daughter Ashley Robinson. Earl is



survived by his companion



Tracy Jones of 29 years; sons Earl A. McCorkle, and Nathan (Katrina) McCorkle; brother Darrel McCorkle; special grandchildren Elijah Moss, Anthony Robinson Jr; grandchildren



Laurence, Micaiah, Eden and a host of additional grandchildren. Earl was a loving companion, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Upon graduating from Springfield South High School in 1984 he joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country. Most recently he worked for DHL and Osterlen



Services for the youth. Earl was a great provider and family man. He loved his New York Jets, was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and often times you could find him eating his beloved crab legs. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 11AM – 12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio , where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Dr. John Freeman officiating. Interment to follow at Ferncliff



Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com