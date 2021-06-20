dayton-daily-news logo
X

McCormick, Nancy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

McCORMICK, Nancy

Catherine Fillingham

Born June 4,1930, passed away peacefully after a full and joyful life. Nancy was born in St. Louis, and moved to Ohio with her family as a child. She

attended Ohio Wesleyan where she met and later

married her husband of 52 years, Kenneth McCormick. She

received her Masters in Education from Miami University and taught upper elementary and middle school students for over two decades. Nancy was a vibrant, smart, playful, loving woman, who prized winning any game she played. If she

happened to lose, she was magnanimous; but if she won, she let you know it! Nancy was a life-long learner; including juggling, fire-fighting (senior training), computer science and over ten years of Spanish 1 lessons at UD. She was a terrific role model, and supported her family in every endeavor. Her spirit and personality couldn't help but attract friends at every encounter.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Karen McCormick and Joan Verlingo; her grandchildren, Kristin Siefker, Nicholas Verlingo, and Firoozeh Nourizadeh; and her great-grandchildren, Colin and Kara Siefker.

A memorial service will be held 4:30 pm, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave.,

Dayton, Ohio 45429 with burial of cremains immediately

following the service. On line condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top