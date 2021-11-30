McCOWN, James R.



James R. McCown Passed away peacefully on November 26, 2021. Jim was preceded in death by his parents George Pag McCown and mother Nell Lee (Miller) McCown. Jim leaves behind wife Carolyn (Ricketts) McCown; daughters Debbie (McCown) Gregory, son-in-law Billy Gregory, daughter Tonya McCown; grandchildren James and Alicia Gregory, Michaela and Andrew Soliz, Daniel LeFevre and Alissa McCown; great-grandchildren Henry "Bean" Soliz and Sophia Gregory. James was also survived by sisters and brothers, Eva, Gail, Doug, Danny and Lesa and nieces and nephews. Jim was born in Vallejo, CA, on June 10, 1946, as he would say, don't hold that against him. He was happily married to his wife Carol for 53 years. They raised two daughters. Jim worked for General Motors/Delphi for 35 years. He loved to talk about all his General Motors stories. He was most proud to be called papa. He loved each of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than life. His soft side really showed with them. His greatest joy was getting to be a great-grandfather. In lieu of flowers of donations the family and Jim want everyone to hug their families today. Stop separating over politics and vaccination status and just love one another. Hug your families and tell them you love them. Per the families wishes there will be no services or visitation.



