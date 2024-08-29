McCoy, Frederick

Obituaries
Aug 29, 2024
X

McCoy, Frederick

age 85, of Trotwood, departed this life Sunday, August 18, 2024. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow, 11AM, Friday, August 30, 2024 at Central Baptist Church, 5160 Derby Rd. Interment West Memory Gardens. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bush, Lynn
2
Duff, Elois
3
Jameson, Dorothy Axelrod
4
Hillman, Richard
5
Bowling, Fred
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top