X

McCoy, Jessie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McCoy, Jessie M.

Jessie M. McCoy, 89, formerly of Middletown, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2023, in Toledo, Ohio. She was born on April 2, 1934 in Piedmont, AL. Cherishing her memory is son, Larry (Denise); and daughter, Jean "Sissy" Churchwell (Clifford); 3 grandchildren; and sister, Rosie Lee Thompson (Donald). Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 pm with family receiving friends an hour prior on Friday, June 2, 2023 at New Life Christian Center, 4009 Riverview Avenue, Middletown, OH. Interment Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown

3520 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Ballard, Alberta
2
Brown, Donald
3
Burger, Ralph
4
Ivory, James
5
Thobe, Norma
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top