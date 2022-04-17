dayton-daily-news logo
X

McCOY, Patrick

ajc.com

Obituaries
Updated 23 minutes ago

MCCOY, Patrick Michael

Age 59, of Kettering, passed away April 13, 2022, due to a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. The family will

receive friends from 4-7:00PM on Thursday, April 21 at the ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING with Irish Catholic services the next day, Friday, April 22 at 12PM NOON at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
Michniak, William
2
HELLER, Ann
3
MARTENS, James
4
HOFFMAN, Dorothy
5
BYRUM, Karen
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top