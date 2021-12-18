McCRACKEN, Walter



Dear brother of Patty McCracken and Richard McCracken. Also survived by his niece Tonya, great-niece Megan, and great-great-nieces Zoey and Charlotte along with many other



nieces, nephews and friends. Walter was loved by many



especially his friends on Sycamore St. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lois McCracken, his brother Cecil Kelly, and his nephew Brian Kelly. Passed away December 13, 2021, age 69. Graveside service will be held on



Monday at Highland Cemetery in Miamisburg at 11 am. Brough Funeral Home serving the family.

