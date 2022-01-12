McCray, Patty Rhea



Age 95, went to Heaven



surrounded by family Sunday, January 9, 2022. Patty was born February 19, 1926, to Logan and Lula (Sheffield) Pence in Calla, Kentucky. She was a



devoted homemaker and Godly mother who always loved being with her family and helping them however she could. Patty was an original member of The Church at Mayfield since 1950 and was voted Youngest



Mother and Oldest Mother through her many years there. She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, and her husband, Wilbur, to whom she was married 65 years. She is survived by her children: Phillip (Betsy) McCray, Sharron (Rick) Gibbs; grandchildren: Joey McCray, Tim McCray, Ricky Ross, Adam (Erin) Ross, Johnna Roark; and 6 great-grandchildren. Patty is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and a gathering of friends and family will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Church at Mayfield, 3311 Burbank Ave., Middletown 45044.



