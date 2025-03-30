McCready, Esther M.



Esther M. McCready, age 89 of Dayton, passed away on March 3, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Joseph Rizzo, husband Bill Trickler in 1993, husband Lee McCready in 2020, son Rick Weghorst, and siblings Teresa Nestor, Paul Rizzo, Ralph Rizzo, and Joseph Rizzo. Esther is survived by her daughter Gerry (Neil) Lorenzo, sons Steve and John Weghorst, grandchildren Christine (Russ) Hodges, Brandy Lorenzo, Heather (Jake) Lorenzo, Dustin Lorenzo, Danny and Dusty Weghorst, siblings Mary Lou Heid, Lucille Taylor, Sam Rizzo, William Rizzo, and Ronald Rizzo, and numerous great-grandchildren, including Austin, Owen, Natalee, Henry, and Maggie. Esther retired from Monarch Marking Systems in Miamisburg after 18 years. She was involved in AA where she helped and sponsored many people. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 8, 2025 from 10am-12pm, with the memorial service to begin at 12pm, all at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave, in care of Tobias Funeral Home- Far Hills. Burial will follow service in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of choice. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



