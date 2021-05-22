McCREERY, Thomas E.



Thomas E. McCreery, 92, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on May 19, 2021, at



Hospice of Dayton.



Tom was born February 11, 1929, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, to William E. McCreery and George-Anna (Bliffin) McCreery. Tom devoted his life to his family and service to his nation. He retired from the United States Air Force after 27 years of service and the United States Postal Service after 16 years of service.



Tom's beloved wife of 59 years passed away on June 17, 2019, and he is survived by 2 sons Roger (Tammy) and Jeff (Barb); 7 grandsons Justin (Amy), Michael (Holly), Kaden, Rylan, Gavin, Ross (Jordan) and Logan (Shelby); 5 great-grandchildren Richie, Amyah, Gavyn, Riley and Calliope; 1 brother Pete (Mary) and their children Misty (Donnie) and Scott (Wendy); 2 sisters Donna and Diane. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Bill, Jim, Ted, and Charles, and 4 sisters; Joanne,



Anna Mae, Helen and Doris.



Tom was the ultimate provider for his family, doing anything and everything for them...an incredibly hard-working man. Consistent, loving, kind, caring, gentle, generous, selfless,



devoted and disciplined. He lived every part of his life with the highest integrity and honor; honor in his word and honor in every action, epitomized his life.



Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45428. With Dignity Celebrant Officiating Pastor Debbie Holder. Loved ones and friends please join us for a life



celebration lunch at 1:00 PM at 8773 Cheers Circle, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Contributions in memory of Tom May be made to Tunnels to Towers in his honor at www.t2t.org.



