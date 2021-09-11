McCUTCHAN, Marcia

McCUTCHAN (nee Beer), Marcia Marie



Age 58, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on



October 1, 1962, the daughter of Anna Mae (Lambert) and Donald Beer.



Marcia was a 1980 graduate of Taft High School in Hamilton and a 1984 graduate of Miami University in Oxford with degrees in Accounting and



Finance. On October 6, 1984, she was married to Michael D. McCutchan in the Sesquicentennial Chapel in Oxford. Her life was devoted to her family and caring and giving to others. She was a standout multisport athlete during her school years, an avid golfer, and enjoyed coaching her daughter's youth sports for many years.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Michael McCutchan; her children, Tricia (Joshua) Minton and Scott McCutchan; one grandchild, Caiden Minton; father, Donald Beer; sister, Linda (Michael) Sanders and family; mother-and father-in-law, Alice and Newt McCutchan; aunt, Marilyn



Lambert; cousin, Karen Purves and family; cousin, Kevin (Pat) Lambert and family; sister-in-law, Mary (Steve) Hill and family; brother-in-law, Curt (Brenda) McCutchan and family; and lifetime friends, Sally Stitzel and Missie Shannon. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Mae Beer; grandparents,



Lillian and Oliver "Red" Scheid; and uncle, James Lambert.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 5225 Trenton Rd, Trenton, Ohio 45069, or Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.



The family will receive friends on Monday, September 13 from 9:00am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Peter in Chains Church, 451 Ridgelawn Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Inurnment of the cremated remains will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, 1314 Greenwood Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com. In order to allow high risk family members to safely attend the services, the family requests that masks be worn by all in attendance.



