McCutcheon, James Earl "Mac"



McCutcheon, James "Jim" "Mac" Earl 70, of Springfield passed away Friday, February 7, 2025. He was born December 19, 1954 in Summersville, West Virginia, the oldest son of Charles "Bill" and Elsie (Strickland) McCutcheon. Since retiring from Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Mac has enjoyed spending his time traveling, going to concerts, visiting his grandkids, and rebuilding guitars. Mac is survived by his son, James McCutcheon; grandkids, Bode and Harper McCutcheon; daughter, Shannon and (son in law) Matt Packard; grandkids, Killian, Kimber, Brennan and Cody Packard. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Rebecca "Becky" (Johnson) McCutcheon and his parents. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at CONROY FUNERAL HOME 1660 E. High St, Springfield, Ohio 45505 with graveside services at 2:00 p.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you go out and perform a random act of kindness in Mac's honor.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com