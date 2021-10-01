McDERMOTT, Ron L. "Mr. Mac"



Age 76 of Fairborn, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born November 12, 1944, in Dayton, the son of the late Leo and Phyllis (Burress) McDermott. A resident of Fairborn for most of his life, he graduated from Fairborn High School in 1963; became a proud alum of Ohio University in 1967; and earned a Master of Science degree from Antioch College in 1974. A lifelong learner, Ron completed post graduate work at many colleges and universities, including Wright State University and the University of Dayton.



He began his teaching career at Mary, Help of Christians School; and in 1969 he joined Fairborn City Schools and served in numerous capacities, from teacher, to coach, to assistant principal. In 1982 he became principal of Ohio's largest



elementary school at the time, Five Points Elementary, a position he held until he retired in 1999 after 32 years of service. A lifelong educator, Ron returned to Fairborn City Schools in 2001, serving until 2005, as assistant principal at Fairborn High School. His dedication to the Fairborn City Schools was recognized in 2012 with an induction into the Hall of Honor.



Fittingly, a scholarship fund has been established in his name for Fairborn City Schools.



Ron had a long association with Wright State University, serving as an adjunct instructor in the College of Education, as well as counselor and site director for the School of Medicine's Weekend Intervention Program (WIP). He was recognized by Wright State with Excellence in Service awards in 1992 and 1998 for his dedication and commitment.



He was active in numerous professional organizations, including leadership positions within those organizations, which led him to many places around the country and abroad, speaking at education conferences. He was an extraordinary educator, teacher, mentor, and role model to so many, bringing knowledge and skills to our nation's youth, making a difference in countless lives of those he knew.



When he wasn't involved in the education sector, he could be found boating, fishing, skiing, reading, and watching auto racing. From 1971-78 he was an official with the United States Auto Club (USAC) Sprint, Silver Crown, and Indy car division, including the Indianapolis 500. He was a member of Mary, Help of Christians Church, past member of the Fairborn



Jaycees, and was named the 2005 Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival King.



Ron loved his community, loved his staff and teachers, loved his students, and loved his friends; but most of all, he loved his family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Barb; daughter, Caryn (Pete) Petros; son, Michael (Jordain) McDermott; granddaughter, Madison; and his dog, Spike. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Mary McDermott.



Due to the current public health concerns, Ron's family would like to provide the community with the opportunity to pay their respects, while also avoiding face to face interaction. A mobile, vehicle only, visitation has been scheduled for Sunday October 3, 2021, from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. at the former Five Points Elementary building, current Fairborn Intermediate building. Attendees are invited to enter the parking lot at the Funderburg Rd. entrance, pull to the right and circle around the perimeter of the parking lot, remain in vehicle and pause at the hearse to pay respects, and then exit with a right turn only back onto Funderburg Rd.



A service will be held privately by the family with burial at Byron Cemetery early next week. Arrangements in care of



Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences and



messages to the family are welcomed and encouraged at www.BeltonStroup.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is



requesting memorial contributions be made to the Ron McDermott Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Fairborn City Schools, 306 E. Whittier Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324.

