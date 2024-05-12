McDonald, Alverta

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

In Loving Memory of Alverta McDonald

6/27/1929 - 7/22/2020

You've always been there to reassure and encourage each member our family. You've passed on family's traditions and valves that matter most. Your words have guided me, your faith in me has built me up, and your love for me gets me through. I'm grateful for you. There aren't enough words to thank you for what you've given but I hope knew how much you were appreciated and loved.



Happy Mother's Day

Love, Your Son Harold

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Chapman, Velma
2
Shannon, Roger
3
C.Pp.S., Mary Yarger
4
Brant, Ruth
5
Aker, Max
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top